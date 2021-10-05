News

Ghost Recon Frontline Announced, Massive PVP Shooter With ‘Epic 100+ Player Battles’

by Jason Guisao on Oct 05, 2021 at 12:30 PM

Earlier this year, Ubisoft unveiled Tom Clancy’s XDefiant – “fast-paced firefights meets punk rock mosh pits.” XDefiant bridged the gap between most of Tom Clancy’s beloved game franchises by showcasing playable operators from Splinter Cell, The Division, and more. Today, the next Ghost Recon chapter was announced. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is the latest free-to-play team-based shooter to join Ubisoft’s ever-expanding catalog. A deep class system and an extensive array of tactical gadgets/tools enable deep customization and satisfying gameplay – outsmarting enemy teams is the key to victory.  Moreover, Frontline is a massive first-person PVP shooter with “epic 100+ player battles.”

In an emailed press release, Ubisoft detailed some of Frontline’s most essential features. Players can experiment with different classes, each with its own skill path(s) to unlock. Coordinating with squadmates on what abilities to prioritize could be the difference between failure and success because Frontline’s massive sandbox  – Drakemoor Island –  is brimming with potential vantage points and ambush spots. Throw in diverse, explorable biomes and dynamic weather, and the battleground truly comes to life. A bevy of game modes keeps the action fresh with the flagship playlist, Expedition, hosting 100+ players in teams of three. You might immediately assume that this is another carbon copy of the ever-burgeoning battle royale genre. However, Expedition is all about completing various tasks sprinkled throughout the map without the tense urgency of a converging circle. You’ll spend your time dodging bullets and doling out damage to enemy squads that are working on completing their assortment of objectives. Stay one step ahead of the competition so you can safely call for extraction.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is a live-service game. Content rollouts are scheduled for each new season, meaning that new playable characters, gear, game modes, and maps will keep the player base occupied. A cross-platform title, Frontline will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Luna. Sadly, a release has not been confirmed, but more information about the game’s mechanics and loop will likely be showcased in the coming months. 

 

Are you excited for Frontline? Let us know your feelings on the announcement below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Tom Clancy&#039;s Ghost Recon Frontlinecover

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

Popular Content

Preview
Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Review
Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Review
Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

Feature
How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

News
Square Enix Reveals Minimalist RPG Dungeon Encounters

Square Enix Reveals Minimalist RPG Dungeon Encounters

News
The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer

The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer

News
Bandai Namco Unveils New Corporate Logo

Bandai Namco Unveils New Corporate Logo

super replay
Super Replay - Demon&#039;s Souls Episode Eight

Super Replay - Demon's Souls Episode Eight

Feature
Is New World The Right Game For You?

Is New World The Right Game For You?

News
Ubisoft Confirms Fan Theory About Far Cry 2’s Jackal Villain

Ubisoft Confirms Fan Theory About Far Cry 2’s Jackal Villain