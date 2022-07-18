As Dusk Falls And More Arrive On Xbox Game Pass This Week
We've entered the second half of July, which means Xbox Games Pass gets another batch of games for the month. In terms of new releases, the narrative crime drama As Dusk Falls launches on Xbox consoles. The rest of the line-up includes indie darling Inside and Ubisoft's latest offering to the service in Watch Dogs 2. Be sure to visit our review links for applicable titles and check the list of games leaving Game Pass at the end of the month.
What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass
As Dusk Falls (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 19
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – July 19 | Our Review
Watch Dogs 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 19 | Our Review
MotoGP 22 (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 21
Torment: Tides of Numenera (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 21 | Our Review
Inside (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 29 | Our Review
What's Leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31
Dodgeball Academia (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Katamari Damacy Reroll (Console, PC, Cloud)
Lumines Remastered (Console, PC, Cloud)
Omno (Console, PC, Cloud)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Console, PC, Cloud)