As Dusk Falls And More Arrive On Xbox Game Pass This Week

We've entered the second half of July, which means Xbox Games Pass gets another batch of games for the month. In terms of new releases, the narrative crime drama As Dusk Falls launches on Xbox consoles. The rest of the line-up includes indie darling Inside and Ubisoft's latest offering to the service in Watch Dogs 2. Be sure to visit our review links for applicable titles and check the list of games leaving Game Pass at the end of the month.

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass

As Dusk Falls (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 19

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – July 19 | Our Review

Watch Dogs 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 19 | Our Review

MotoGP 22 (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 21

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 21 | Our Review

Inside (Console, PC, Cloud) – July 29 | Our Review

What's Leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31

Dodgeball Academia (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Console, PC, Cloud)

Lumines Remastered (Console, PC, Cloud)

Omno (Console, PC, Cloud)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Console, PC, Cloud)