The Quarry And Until Dawn Developer, Supermassive Games, Acquired By Nordisk Games

Supermassive Games is known for its interactive horror narratives, including 2015's Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and, more recently, The Quarry. Today, Eurogamer reported that Danish company Nordisk Games acquired the studio.

Nordisk Games, which already owns Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios and MercurySteam, the team behind Metroid Dread, acquired a 30% stake in Supermassive in March 2021. At the time, Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels said:

"We are delighted to have Nordisk Games alongside Supermassive for what we are sure will be very exciting times ahead…Our companies share a passion for delivering beautiful games with stories that emotionally engage, and we are very much looking forward to working closely with them and their colleagues at Nordisk Film and Egmont."

Today, Samuels released another statement about the studios' full acquisition that matched his excitement from a year ago:

"Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn't a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

We enjoyed The Quarry, awarding the summer camp slasher an 8.5 out of 10 and concluding the review by saying, "Once the frantic running through the woods begins, the dark mysteries and thrill of keeping people alive are powerful hooks that will keep you glued in suspense until the credits roll." However, the finale to Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is Supermassive's next big project. Starring Jessie Buckley, you can watch the trailer here.

[Source: Eurogamer, gamesindustry.biz]