The Quarry And Until Dawn Developer, Supermassive Games, Acquired By Nordisk Games
Supermassive Games is known for its interactive horror narratives, including 2015's Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and, more recently, The Quarry. Today, Eurogamer reported that Danish company Nordisk Games acquired the studio.
Nordisk Games, which already owns Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios and MercurySteam, the team behind Metroid Dread, acquired a 30% stake in Supermassive in March 2021. At the time, Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels said:
Today, Samuels released another statement about the studios' full acquisition that matched his excitement from a year ago:
We enjoyed The Quarry, awarding the summer camp slasher an 8.5 out of 10 and concluding the review by saying, "Once the frantic running through the woods begins, the dark mysteries and thrill of keeping people alive are powerful hooks that will keep you glued in suspense until the credits roll." However, the finale to Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is Supermassive's next big project. Starring Jessie Buckley, you can watch the trailer here.
[Source: Eurogamer, gamesindustry.biz]