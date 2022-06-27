Hideo Kojima Put A Project On Hold Because The Concept Was Too Similar To ‘The Boys’

The Boys is one of the most popular shows on television right now, with Season 3 currently underway. It’s a brutal show, with hilarious satire and multiple wild characters, but it seemingly didn’t hold the interest of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima.

That’s because he quit after watching three episodes of Season 1, but the reason might have to do with more than just interest in the series. In a new series of tweets first spotted by Video Games Chronicle, Kojima has revealed that at one point in the past (likely 2019, which is when the first season of The Boys aired), he was making something similar in concept to The Boys. In fact, he put it on hold because of its similarity.

“The Boys, which I quit after 3 episodes of Season 1. I thought I’d watch the rest of the show. Actually, I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time and put on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead.”

As you can see in the tweets above, it seems Kojima was making something (presumably a game but you never know with him) that ended up being too similar to The Boys. However, there are a lot of Kojima and fans of The Boys that really want the director to return to this idea, including Homelander actor Anthony Starr, who replied with “Second that notion” to a tweet from The Boys writer and producer, Eric Kripke, that says “please come make a The Boys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw.”

Kojima is currently working on some kind of project for Xbox at the moment, and apparently a sequel to Death Stranding as well, but perhaps after those, he can take another crack at this Boys-like game. Or maybe even make a game for The Boys – one of its stars and its writer are on board with it, at least.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

