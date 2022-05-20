Norman Reedus Seems To Have Revealed A Death Stranding Sequel Is Happening

Death Stranding hit the PlayStation 4 back in 2019. Since its release, and subsequent Director’s Cut rerelease, fans have wondered what was next for Hideo Kojima, the director of Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid series.

It seems that what’s next might be a sequel to Death Stranding. That’s because in a new interview with Leo, Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus, who plays Sam Bridges in the game, seems to have confirmed a second one is now in production, as spotted first by GamerUP on Twitter. When asked about Death Stranding, Reedus said “we just started the second one” before diving deeper into how he got involved with the first Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2, or a sequel to Death Stranding, has not been officially revealed or even hinted at by PlayStation or Kojima. Of course, Kojima could be working on other games right now too – in fact, he recently hinted that he might be working on two upcoming games – and those might even release before this Death Stranding sequel if what Reedus said is true. Only time will tell for now but it’s great to be a Death Stranding fan, it seems.

[Source: Leo via GamerUP]

