Games Pass Additions Amass An Army Of Ninjas And Assassins In June

Xbox has begun to announce its upcoming slate of Game Pass titles for next month, with six games joining the service in the opening days of June. Sharpen your blades and get ready for plenty of action with the three big games coming to the subscription service over the next week. Ubisoft is providing two games with For Honor: Marching Fire Edition hitting tomorrow and Assassin's Creed Origins arriving on June 7, just in time for Series X owners to enjoy the new 60FPS update. Koei Tecmo is also bringing Ryu Hyabusa's remastered trilogy of 3D adventures to Game Pass with the June 2 addition of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection.

Here's the full list of Game Pass additions coming in the first part of June:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition – June 1 (Console, PC, and Cloud)

June 1 (Console, PC, and Cloud) Ninja Gaiden Master Collection – June 2 (Console and PC)

June 2 (Console and PC) Assassin's Creed Origins – June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud)

June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud) Chorus – June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud)

June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud) Disc Room – June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud)

June 7 (Console, PC, and Cloud) Spacelines from the Far Out – June 7 (Console and PC)

With new games joining the service, others are often leaving as well. Get your game time in with the following titles that will be gone from Game Pass on June 15:

Darkest Dungeon (Console, PC, and Cloud)

(Console, PC, and Cloud) Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Console, PC, and Cloud)

(Console, PC, and Cloud) Greedfall (Console, PC, and Cloud)

(Console, PC, and Cloud) Limbo (Console, PC, and Cloud)

(Console, PC, and Cloud) Worms Rumble (Console, PC, and Cloud)

This newest Game Pass update only stretches into the first week of June, but keep in mind that Xbox and Bethesda are holding their joint showcase of upcoming games on June 12. Keep your eyes peeled on that presentation and Game Informer for more updates on what's coming to Game Pass in the future.