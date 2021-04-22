This Action-Packed Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Trailer Shows That Ryu Still Has It

Team Ninja may be hard at work on a mysterious project, but you can relieve their trilogy of Ninja Gaiden games with the upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The package bundles all three games in one box, and an action-focused trailer serves to remind fans and show newcomers just how bloody and fast-paced the series is.

The no frills trailer gives players exactly what they want: non-stop action. It’s over two minutes of gameplay as Ryu rips through foes across all three games in a satisfying manner. As a fan, this video certainly triggers some dormant muscle memories as combos and enemy patterns come roaring back into memory. For curious players who missed out on the series, I can’t think of a better way to sell these games than shining a big spotlight on what they do best.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was first announced during February’s Nintendo Direct and packages Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. For those unaware, the Sigma versions of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2 only released on PS3 and added new features while reworking existing ones (for better or worse e.g. the reduced gore in Ninja Gaiden 2). Furthermore, Razor’s Edge is an improved version of the polarizing Ninja Gaiden 3, stripping away disliked features while restoring elements present in the first two games.

Each game in the Master Collection includes most of its released DLC costumes and modes, and will also feature Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, Kasum as additional playable characters.

If you’re down to test your mettle for the first or tenth time, you can grab Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on June 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can also grab a Deluxe version of the game that includes a digital artbook and soundtrack.

