Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets 60 FPS Boost This Week

Last December, Ubisoft announced a new-gen performance update was coming to Assassin’s Creed Origins and we now know that it’s coming this week.

On June 2, Bayak’s revenge quest across Ptolemy-era Egypt will run even better thanks to the addition of 60 FPS gameplay. The update will be available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Origins’ successor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, received the same current-gen FPS boost last August.

If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series console and haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Origins, this is the best way to experience one of our favorite modern entries in the long-running franchise. To learn more, you can read our original review of Origins here. Be sure to also check out our staff ranking of the entire Assassin’s Creed series.