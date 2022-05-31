News

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets 60 FPS Boost This Week

by Marcus Stewart on May 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM

Last December, Ubisoft announced a new-gen performance update was coming to Assassin’s Creed Origins and we now know that it’s coming this week.

On June 2, Bayak’s revenge quest across Ptolemy-era Egypt will run even better thanks to the addition of 60 FPS gameplay. The update will be available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Origins’ successor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, received the same current-gen FPS boost last August

If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series console and haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Origins, this is the best way to experience one of our favorite modern entries in the long-running franchise. To learn more, you can read our original review of Origins here. Be sure to also check out our staff ranking of the entire Assassin’s Creed series.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Assassin&#039;s Creed Originscover

Assassin's Creed Origins

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content