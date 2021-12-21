An Assassin’s Creed Origins 60 FPS Update Could Be On The Way

The ancient Egypt of Assassin’s Creed Origins is a visually stunning place to explore, and it could soon look even better.

That’s because Ubisoft has revealed that it’s looking into adding 60 FPS support to the Bayak-led Assassin’s Creed title. This news was announced today, December 21, which also happens to be Assassin’s Creed Day. No, it’s not an anniversary for the first Assassin’s Creed title or any title in the franchise. It’s the day of the Winter Solstice, and in Assassin’s Creed lore, December 21, 2012, was supposed to be the end of the world.

However, Desmond Miles sacrificed himself to save the world from the destruction of Juno. That happened in 2012’s Assassin’s Creed 3. Assassin’s Creed Origins would be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC five years later. As the name implies, its story represents the origin of the Assassin Brotherhood (or at least what would one day become the Brotherhood). It sounds like soon we’ll be able to experience that origin story in 60 FPS.

Unfortunately, those looking for more will have to wait and see what comes of this update, as Ubisoft did not reveal anything else. There’s no word of when this 60 FPS patch might go through, nor is there a definitive guarantee it will happen – just Ubisoft’s assertion that it’s “looking into adding 60 FPS support for Assassin’s Creed Origins.”

