The Ni No Kuni MMO Is Out Today On Mobile And PC

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the sixth entry in Level-5’s beloved JRPG series. The MMORPG was released in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan last year but is finally available in North America on mobile devices and PC starting today. You can watch the animation trailer below.

Like the main installments before it – namely, Wrath of the White Witch and Revenant Kingdom – Cross Worlds is composed by the legendary Joe Hisaishi and features Studio Ghibli-animated cutscenes. According to the Ni no Kuni website, the story is as follows:

“You are about to enter a brand new world in the virtual reality game Soul Divers. But as you explore and become stronger, you’ll realize this world is not a virtual one. A mysterious girl named Rania entrusts you with a mission: Rebuild your kingdom ransacked by powerful foes and save the two connected worlds from certain destruction!”

For all you anime fans out there, Cross World’s central narrative seems directly inspired by the isekai genre. The animation trailer above reveals that the new Ni no Kuni still brims with the whimsy and eccentricity that the franchise is known for. Moreover, the high-fantasy overtones and vivid art style make a welcome return.

Kim Wallace had lukewarm feelings on Wrath of the White Witch, but Joe Juba awarded Revenant Kingdom an 8 out of 10 and stated:

“Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom may not nail everything it attempts, but it gets the important things right. Building your kingdom is satisfying and engaging, even with the weak narrative hooks. The cycle of rewards became an obsession, and had me staying up late to recruit just one more ally, or complete just one more upgrade. Combat could be tighter, and other supporting elements could use some polish – but like any kingdom, this experience isn’t about individual contributions. It’s about how those contributions come together, and the fun of this experience as a whole outweighs its flaws.”

Hopefully, Cross World will garner positive reception too.