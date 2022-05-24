Destiny 2’s Season Of The Haunted Launches Today, A Popular Location And An Exotic Pistol Return

A new Destiny 2 trailer showcases the galaxy's creepy side with the reveal of "Season of the Haunted." Info about the event has been kept under wraps. Today, guardians everywhere can finally dive into the action-packed nightmare to explore a returning location and acquire exotic gear. You can watch the cinematic footage below.

According to a post on the Bungie website, the Cabal's emperor, Calus, has ventured to the Pyramid ship on the Moon. His world-eating frigate, Leviathan, is back. But not all is as it seems, as dangerous "Nightmares" now call the explorable locale home. Activities like "Nightmare Containment" pit guardians against ghostly bosses in scaling battles. Moreover, in the "Server" weekly mission, players can progress the story and learn more about Calus's agenda. All the while, you can once again wield Shiro-4's lightning-fast Trespasser pistol, collect a bevy of Opulent Weapons, and claim season firearms and armor for yourself (see the gallery below).

A Season Pass is on the way, too, with tons of gear, XP, and other incentives, including the opportunity to immediately unlock the Trespasser sidearm. Additionally, Solar 3.0 redesigns the sun-centric subclass, imbuing users with new builds and flame-based skills. Season of the Haunted launched today (May 24) and will extend until August 23. Destiny 2 players are in for a terrifying and exhilarating summer.

Matt Miller, our resident Destiny 2 expert, reviewed The Witch Queen. He awarded the highly-anticipated expansion a 9 out of 10 and concluded his impressions by stating, "Witch Queen is one of the studio's most sophisticated releases, both in terms of storytelling and gameplay systems, and that complexity is especially rewarding to longtime players. That same depth across the breadth of the expansion also means it may be difficult for newer or lapsed players to climb aboard. For those that embrace the full scope of what's on offer, the Witch Queen has both tricks and treats aplenty."

Are you excited about Season of the Haunted? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!