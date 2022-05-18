GreedFall 2: The Dying World Sets Sail In 2024

Developer Spiders has announced GreedFall 2: The Dying World, a sequel to its 2019 role-playing game GreedFall.

The game takes place three years after the events of GreedFall. Players control a native of Teer Fradee, the first game’s island setting, who is captured and taken to the continent of Gacane. This nation is the home of the invading colonists, and it has fallen due to a combination of a deadly plague and political infighting between various factions. It’s up to you to prevent this unfamiliar land and your home from succumbing to disaster.

Like the first game, players can solve problems using diplomacy or aggression. Spiders also promises GreedFall 2 boasts new mechanics and more tactical combat but doesn’t elaborate on either bullet point.

The studio currently has its hands full creating Steelrising, its French Revolution action RPG slated for September. Thus, GreedFall 2: The Dying World won’t arrive until 2024 for PC and unspecified consoles.

The first GreedFall had cool ideas, but it ultimately left us wanting more. We’re curious to see how the sequel builds upon its solid foundation. You can read our GreedFall review here.