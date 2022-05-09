WWE Signs Deal For Wrestling RPG ‘That Will Be Announced Soon’

WWE has signed a deal for a new wrestling RPG that we could be hearing about soon.

This news comes by way of a recent financial call for the wrestling company, which also revealed WWE plans to continue looking into the metaverse, decentralized properties, and more as time moves on, as reported by Eurogamer. Most exciting for wrestling fans, though, is likely word that the company is working on an RPG.

"[WWE] recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon,” WWE chief brand manager Stephanie McMahon said during the call. “We also continue to evaluate the metaverse, both walled garden environments that already exist as well as decentralized properties. Look to hear more in the coming months.”

As you can see, not much was said about what this wrestling RPG will look like, or even play like. Perhaps it’s a standard wrestling game that happens to have RPG mechanics, or maybe it’ll be more fantastical, like Mega Cat Studios’ upcoming WrestleQuest. Regardless, McMahon’s comments make it sound like news will be coming sooner than later so hopefully, we learn more about this WWE RPG soon.

Elsewhere in the financial call, McMahon said WWE continues “to see strength in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard, and Champions,” and that WWE earned back player trust with WWE 2K22.

“After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners that take to interactive, listen to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations,” she said. “WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history with over 5.6 [million] hours viewed on Twitch to date. Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next-gen audience with over 80% of WWE’s audience self-identifying as gamers.”

[Source: Eurogamer]

Are you interested in a WWE RPG? Let us know in the comments below!