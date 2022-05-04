AEW Fight Forever Gets Two More Wrestlers, PC Confirmation

The roster for All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming console game AEW Fight Forever got two more additions today.

Today’s All Elite Arcade stream hosted by AEW stars Evil Uno and Adam Cole revealed models and gameplay for Kris Statlander and former Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose. It also confirmed that referee Aubrey Edwards (who once spoke to us about her career in games and wrestling in this interview) along with other officials will be present in the game. You can watch Statlander and Rose fight it out in the pair of trailers below:

Evil Uno further confirmed the game’s final title and announced it’s coming to PC. Fight Forever had been previously slated for still-unspecified consoles.

AEW Fight Forever was first announced in November 2020 and is being developed by Yuke’s, the studio behind decades of WWE games. AEW has billed the title as a WWF No Mercy-inspired arcade-style grappler, with that game’s director Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita contributing to development. Fight Forever will also have a story mode. Over the last year, AEW Games has slowly revealed the roster via video clips of in-development gameplay. The roster is rumored to consist of around 50 names. Excluding today's additions, the wrestlers officially confirmed so far are:

Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega

Hikaru Shida

Darby Allin

Jungle Boy

Thunder Rosa

The Young Bucks

The game is reportedly scheduled to release sometime this year, with September being the rumored launch window. Neither AEW nor Yuke’s has confirmed a release date.