Crytek Hires Hitman 3 Director To Lead Crysis 4

Crytek announced back in January that Crysis 4 was real and in the “early stages” of development. Since then, the company has stayed quiet on the sequel but this week, the studio revealed that the game now has a new director.

Revealed on Twitter yesterday, Hitman 3 game director at IO Interactive, Mattias Engström, will direct Crysis 4. He’s wasting no time, too, because Crytek says he begins work on the new first-person shooter this week.

“We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as game director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as game director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week.”

Engström is a great get for Crysis 4, especially considering how well Hitman 3 turned out. You can read our thoughts on it in Game Informer’s Hitman 3 review to find out why we gave it a 9 out of 10. If you haven’t yet played Hitman 3, you should, and if you’re excited about Crysis 4, you can play through the first three games in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

