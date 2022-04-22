Call Of Duty Warzone: Operation Monarch Trailer Teases A Showdown Between King Kong And Godzilla

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

If you’ve been playing Call of Duty: Warzone lately, wondering to yourself, “this could really use some more kaiju,” then you’re in luck because that seems to be exactly what Operation Monarch is bringing to the battle royale.

An Operation Monarch teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone released today teases a climactic showdown between the famed King Kong and Godzilla, not unlike that seen in the 2021 movie, Godzilla vs. Kong. As for how this fight plays into the actual battle royale that is Call of Duty: Warzone, that remains unclear. Save for one of the Warzone planes going down after being grabbed out of the sky by King Kong, the soldiers we play as in the game are nowhere to be seen.

You can check out the teaser trailer for yourself below:

Operation Monarch will go live on May 11, but hopefully before then, we learn more about how Godzilla and King Kong will actually affect Call of Duty: Warzone. Perhaps they’ll replace the ever-enclosing circle, or perhaps they’ll just be fighting in the background. Regardless, here’s hoping we get some cool skins and customization options related to the kaiju out of this.

