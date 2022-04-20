Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Coiled Captors DLC Revealed In New Snake-Filled Trailer

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been out for less than a month and already, Gearbox has released the first DLC for it.

Titled Coiled Captors, this DLC seems centered on some kind of snake creature or creatures that control what’s going on in the new locale within the fleshy prison of the Mirror of Mystery. This new area looks especially frozen, with plenty of icy terrain and frost-covered enemies to defeat.

You can watch the Coiled Captors launch trailer below:

As you can see, it features more of the zany and wacky adventures those who have played Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are already familiar with. The trailer also reveals that Coiled Captors comes with a new frozen dungeon and in it, you must free the “mad god.” Gearbox says each week, the challenge evolves with powerful new gear, wondrous new cosmetics, and more.

Coiled Captors looks great, especially if you’re in need of new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands content and fortunately, you don’t have to wait long, or at all really, because this DLC is available now.

Are you excited for Coiled Captors? Let us know in the comments below!