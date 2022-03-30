Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus Get Stylish Crossover Today

Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus were two of the best JRPGs of 2021 (if you're a fan of the genre, you should also go play Nier Replicant!). Leading up to its release, Arise was slated as the definitive 25th Anniversary Tales game touting a more expansive game world than previous entries and an engine switch that would boost the series' graphical capabilities. Scarlet Nexus, on the other hand, was a surprise hit with fun telekinetic abilities and fast-paced combat. Today, Bandai Namco is celebrating its 2021 success stories with a free, stylish crossover event for both games.

If you'd like to see the incoming cosmetic items in action, watch the trailer above. Both games are getting three equipable items and a music track:

Tales of Arise

Myoho Muramasa Replica

Handmade Hairclip Replica

Baki

BGM: Opposed Viewpoint

Scarlet Nexus

Blazing Sword

Broken Iron Mask

Owlet Doll

BGM: Flame of Hope

Last year, we enjoyed playing both games. I awarded Tales of Arise a 9.25 and wrote, "Tales of Arise is a fantastic reinvention of Bandai Namco’s tried and true formula. It might even be the best installment in the franchise to date."

Dan Tack gave Scarlet Nexus an 8.75 and concludes his review by saying, "Whatever brainpunk’s take on over-the-top psychic reality is, I’m into it now. Bandai Namco has crafted something truly strange and quite satisfying with Scarlet Nexus, and I hope we get a slightly more refined sequel."

If you're a fan of both games, be sure to check out the crossover event today and don your favorite gear.