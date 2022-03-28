Kirby And The Forgotten Land Had The Biggest UK Launch In The Franchise

Kirby and the Forgotten Land had a big launch in the U.K. and that’s usually a great sign for a game, as we wait for U.S. numbers (and others) to be released.

Sometimes, a week or so after a game’s launch, Nintendo will publicly reveal how much a game has sold like it did with Pokemon Legends: Arceus in February. While Nintendo hasn’t yet done that for Kirby’s first full-featured 3D debut, GamesIndustry.biz reports that it landed at the top of the “U.K. Boxed Charts in its first week,” beating out what likely is its biggest release-week competitor, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which came in second.

In fact, GamesIndustry.biz reports that Kirby and the Forgotten Land had the biggest launch ever for a Kirby game in the U.K., selling 2.5 times the number of copies in its first week as the previous best, 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. This is actually Kirby’s first top-spot debut, too.

With less than a full week on the market, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is already the fifth best-selling Kirby game in the U.K. Elsewhere in U.K. video game sales, GhostWire: Tokyo, which also launched the same week as Kirby and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, debuted in the eleventh spot.

For more, read Game Informer’s reviews of last week’s new games: Kirby and the Forgotten Land review, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review, and GhostWire: Tokyo review.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]

Have you been playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!