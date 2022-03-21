A Plague Tale TV Show Is In The Works

A Plague Tale: Innocence, which was a surprise hit back when it was released in 2019, is getting the TV series treatment.

This news comes by way of French director Mathieu Turi, who confirmed that he’s working on the adaptation on Twitter, as reported by Eurogamer. Turi’s involvement makes sense, too, because the publication reports that U.S. production studios passed over the project, which led to interest in it being a French-developed show increasing. And that’s where it stands today: It will be a series set in medieval France, like Innocence, that uses talent from France.

“It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of [A Plague Tale]. Thank you to [Asobo Studio] and [Focus Home Interactive] for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen.”

Released in 2019, Innocence takes place in 14th Century Aquitaine and follows big sister Amicia and little brother Hugo as the two trek across medieval France in search of a cure, or at least answers, to the mystery of Hugo’s powers. These powers give him the ability to control rats, but it takes a toll on Hugo, too. A sequel to this story, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is due out sometime this year. Perhaps if it’s as well-received as Innocence, we could be seeing an adaptation of Requiem, or maybe it’ll just be Season Two.

[Source: Eurogamer]

