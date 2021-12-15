News

Admire This Beautiful Batch Of New Screenshots For A Plague Tale: Requiem

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 15, 2021 at 01:37 PM

A Plague Tale: Requiem was announced just six months ago during a Microsoft Xbox showcase and it was received quite well. Featuring the painterly and lush art style of A Plague Tale: Innocence, if one thing was clear with Requiem’s announcement, it’s that publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio are planning to up the ante. Today’s batch of in-game screenshots is proof of that. 

Released on Twitter earlier today, these four screenshots showcase some of what we can expect in Requiem. Based on what we know of the game so far, these screenshots show Amicia and Hugo in new cities south of France, which is the primary setting of the sequel.  

 

“Far across the sea, an island calls,” an official description of Requiem reads. “Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But when Hugo’s powers awaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.” 

Innocence took place in France during the Hundred Years War – if Amicia and Hugo head south, there’s reason to believe they made their way to Italy, Spain, or Portugal. If they were to cross into Africa, Morocco could be a possibility, too. We’ll have to wait until 2022 to see where we end up in Requiem. One thing is certain, though, regardless of where we go – it’s going to look gorgeous. 

While waiting to learn more, check out the Requiem trailer recently shown during The Game Awards 2021

Are you excited to play A Plague Tale: Requiem? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

A Plague Tale: Requiemcover

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Holiday Buying Guide 2021

Game Informer's Holiday Buying Guide 2021

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

The Game Awards 2021
Every Big Announcement From The Game Awards 2021

Every Big Announcement From The Game Awards 2021

News
Monster Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Surprise Launches Today

Monster Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Surprise Launches Today

News
PlayStation Announces PS5 Covers And Three New DualSense Colors Coming Next Month

PlayStation Announces PS5 Covers And Three New DualSense Colors Coming Next Month

News
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

News
Update: Slayer, Swat, Fiesta, And Free-For-All Playlists Now Live In Halo Infinite

Update: Slayer, Swat, Fiesta, And Free-For-All Playlists Now Live In Halo Infinite

News
Sniper Elite 5 Brings X-Ray Brutality Back To WWII

Sniper Elite 5 Brings X-Ray Brutality Back To WWII

News
Gala Games Announces $100 Million Blockchain Fund Alongside New Play-To-Earn Games From Peter Molyneux, Will Wright, And More

Gala Games Announces $100 Million Blockchain Fund Alongside New Play-To-Earn Games From Peter Molyneux, Will Wright, And More