Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Version In Development

Activision Blizzard is bringing its free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, to mobile devices sometime in the future.

This news comes by way of a new Call of Duty blog post advertising multiple job positions now available within the team that’s developing the mobile version of Warzone. Mind you, this will be different from Call of Duty Mobile, which is a massively successful game that essentially replicates the standard Call of Duty multiplayer experience for mobile devices, in that it will be a “AAA mobile” battle royale experience.

“We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid, and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go,” the blog post reads. “Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

Some of the jobs available to help “deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans” includes roles in engineering, design, art, marketing, and more. The teams attached to this project, based on the blog post, include Call of Duty, Digital Legends Entertainment, Beenox, Activision Shanghai Studio, Solid State Studios, Activision Central Tech, and Demonware.

As for a release date, there’s no word on when to expect this mobile title but considering the team is still hiring for it, the game might be years out. In the meantime, read Game Informer’s Call of Duty: Vanguard review and then check out this story about how Call of Duty will reportedly skip releasing a title in 2023.

