PlayStation State of Play Announced Tomorrow

PlayStation Announces State Of Play With 'Special Focus' On Games From Japanese Publishers

by Wesley LeBlanc on Mar 08, 2022 at 09:08 AM

PlayStation has announced a State of Play for tomorrow, March 9, at 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. ET with a special focus on games from its Japanese publishers. 

This news comes by way of a new blog post released today that says that State of Play will run for roughly 20 minutes. It will highlight games from Sony's Japanese publishers, but PlayStation says it will have a few updates from other developers too. 

Story in progress...

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

