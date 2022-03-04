You Can Transfer GTA V Story Progress To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S Today, New Graphics Modes Revealed

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online launch March 15. Those looking to make the upgrade can get a head start today by transferring their GTA V story progress as well as GTA Online character and progression data. Here’s how to do it.

According to Rockstar Newswire, this is what you need to do to move your GTA V story progress:

Boot up GTA V on your last-gen platform In the Pause Menu, select the Game tab Select the Upload Save Game option

From there, your save will be stored and ready to download to the new version for up to 90 days. You can only store one game save per platform. Remember that this is a one-time migration, and you can only transfer saves between the same console family (example: PS4 to PS5).

GTA Online players with a Rockstar Social Account will also be able to migrate data simply by booting up the current-gen version of the game on launch day. This data includes their characters, money, stats, vehicles, properties, weapons, clothes, and player-created jobs. Though you can migrate data backwards, purchased GTA$ can only be moved from last-gen to current-gen. As a reminder, GTA Online will be available as a standalone title on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. PlayStation players can download and keep the game for free for the first three months after launch.

Rockstar previously revealed the features and enhancements available in the new versions of GTA V and GTA Online, but today it unveiled three graphics settings:

Fidelity Mode: native 4K resolution with ray tracing and 30 fps (PS5, Series X). Upscaled 4K resolution with 30 fps (Series S)

Performance Mode: 60 fps with upscaled 4K resolution (PS5, Series X). 1080p with 60 fps (Series S)

Performance RT Mode: upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing and 60 fps (PS5, Series X).

No matter which modes you choose, the new-gen versions of GTA V/GTA Online include the following improvements:

Faster load times

Increased population and traffic variety

Increased vegetation density

Improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflection, and other elements

Improved anti-aliasing and motion blur

Highly detailed explosions, fire, and more

Tempest 3D positional audio (PS5)

Spatial Sound (Xbox Series X/S)

PS5 Dual Sense Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance

You can pre-purchase/pre-load GTA V and GTA Online beginning March 8. Although the digital versions launch on March 15, physical releases are slated to arrive sometime in April.

For more on Grand Theft Auto, you can read about GTA V has surpassed 160 million units sold. You can also read Rockstar's statement confirming that it's currently developing GTA 6.