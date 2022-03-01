Massive GTA Trilogy Update Targets Textures, Collisions, And Many Other Issues

The GTA Trilogy sparked excitement when first announced last October. Slated to be a definitive edition of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, the Trilogy boasted Unreal Engine-amplified graphics and modernized control schemes. This includes enhanced lighting effects, upgraded character/vehicle models, and higher resolution textures. Unfortunately, the fandom disappointment was almost immediate when the bundle finally launched. Issues that ranged from jarring visual glitches to game-breaking bugs plagued the remastered Rockstar classics. The 1.04 update looks to remedy these issues many moons later, with shoddy textures and collisions/clipping being the primary focus.

Yesterday, the Rockstar Support Twitter page announced that the massive 1.04 update is finally out. Because there are so many incoming fixes, here are a few significant points to be aware of:

General – All Platforms

Improved game performance across all platforms and graphic modes

Stability improvements

Fixed several issues when attempting to retry a mission from the last checkpoint

Fixed many collision issues

Fixed several texture art and signage issues

For the full patch notes list, head here.

In any case, the GTA Trilogy is getting the support it needs. Fans were skeptical for a long time, with some even taking matters into their own hands on PC with “Better Rain” and “Make Los Santos Great Again” mods. Only time will tell if the Trilogy will reach the same heights as the vanilla games. A large-scale update is undoubtedly a good start. Despite the collection’s maligned post-launch period, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that it “significantly exceeded” sales expectations.

Are you still playing the GTA Trilogy? Have you noticed any significant changes now that the update has been implemented? Let us know in the comments below.