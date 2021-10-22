Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November, Improvements Detailed

Rockstar recently announced that it’s bundling Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas in a single, remastered package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The company didn’t divulge much info beyond confirming the previously rumored collection, but we now have a release date and a better idea of how the company is improving these genre-defining games.

The Trilogy launches November 11 as a digital-only title for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. The improved version of San Andreas will be available standalone on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Similarly, GTA III – The Definitive Edition joins PlayStation Now on December 7. Keep that December date in mind, as it’s the same day that physical versions of The Trilogy go on sale for Xbox consoles, PS4, and Switch. The games are also slated to hit iOS and Android in early 2022, as previously reported.

Rockstar states that the controls for each game have been reworked to bring them closer to Grand Theft Auto V's gameplay. Targeting, lock-on aiming, and the weapon and radio station wheels have been improved. Enhanced mini-maps will allow players to set waypoints. On Switch, the games feature gyroscope aiming, and you can use the touchscreen to navigate menus and zoom/pan the camera. The Trilogy supports Nvidia DLSS on PC and features achievements/trophies and new Accomplishments from the Rockstar Games Social Club.

While the graphics retain the classic look you remember, all three games have been enhanced using Unreal Engine. They boast upgraded character and vehicle models, a rebuilt lighting system, increased draw distance, and improved shadows, weather, and reflections. Surfaces, from buildings to weapons to interiors, sport higher resolution textures, and the addition of new foliage make environments appear lusher. Check out the gallery of screenshots below.

You can visit Rockstar Newswire for more information. Let us know what you think about GTA: The Trilogy in the comments!