Elden Ring: From Software Addresses Performance Issues In New Launch Day Message

Elden Ring is doing very well – its Steam numbers are already nearly six times greater than From Software’s previous all-time high – but some players have criticized the game’s performance, particularly on PC.

From Software has released a new launch-day message specifically addressing the performance issues some are experiencing in Elden Ring and it seems some fixes could soon be on the way. The message addresses issues happening on console versions of the game and PC versions of it, too.

“We are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions,” the message reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience.”

Here are the main issues to be addressed in future updates:

Regarding the problem of the mouse being too sensitive in the PC version : We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future.

: We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future. Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters : We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future.

: We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future. Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplay : We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms – for the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

: We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms – for the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance. About the phenomenon of game data that does not currently save in the PlayStation 5 version: If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly. We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game by manually exiting the game regularly. Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting, “Quit Game.”

“We are also working on a few other bug fixes and performance improvements as needed,” From Software writes. “Please don’t hesitate to contact our support team if you encounter other issues.”

