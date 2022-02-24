Elden Ring Day One Patch Includes Balance Adjustments, Bug Fixes, And More

Elden Ring finally hits consoles and PC tomorrow, and today, one day before its release, Bandai Namco and From Software have released the patch notes for Patch 1.02, which is essentially the game’s day-one patch.

In it, you’ll find numerous fixes, bug squashes, and more. If this day-one patch is like previous ones, it’s likely you won’t even be playing the game until after this update has been installed. If you’re buying the game physically or already have it pre-loaded with a digital purchase, this update will likely be pushed before you begin the game.

Here’s what to expect from Patch 1.02 in Elden Ring:

Improved player controls

Addition and adjustments of background music

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

NPC event fixes and adjustments

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

Fixed text bug in some languages

Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly

These patch notes also include a quick note about the game’s forthcoming implementation of ray-tracing, citing this support is planned for after the game’s launch tomorrow and that more details about it will be revealed in “future announcements.”

Are you jumping into Elden Ring on day one? Let us know in the comments below!