Here Are The Elden Ring Global Launch Times

Elden Ring launches this Friday, February 25 though it may unlock a few hours earlier or later depending on which part of the world you live in. If you’re looking to fire up your adventure the second the game becomes available, From Software tweeted a helpful map listing Elden Ring’s global release timings. We've shared it below, but you'll need to open the image in a new tab to view it in a larger, more readable format. Otherwise, we've listed the unlock times for each timezone below.

Eastern (US)

PC: Feb. 24 - 6:00 PM

Console: Feb. 25 - Midnight Local Time

Central (US)

PC: Feb. 24 - 5:00 PM

Console: Feb. 24 - 11:00 PM

Pacific (US)

PC: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM

Console: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Central European Time (CET)

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Eastern European Time (EET)

PC: Feb 25 - 1:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Colombia Time (COT)

PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM

Console: Midnight Local Time

Brasília Time (BRT)

PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM

Console: Midnight Local Time

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

PC: Feb 25 - 2:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Gulf Standard Time (GST)

PC: Feb 25 - 3:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

PC: Feb 25 - 2:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

South African Standard Time (SAST)

PC: Feb 25 - 1:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+7

PC: Feb 25 - 6:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+8

PC: Feb 25 - 7:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Korea Standard Time (KST)

PC: Feb 25 - 8:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Japan Standard Time (JST)

PC: Feb 25 - 8:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Keep in mind that you can also pre-load the game 48 hours early, which you'll probably want to jump on quickly to save even more time.

