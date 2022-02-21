Here Are The Elden Ring Global Launch Times
Elden Ring launches this Friday, February 25 though it may unlock a few hours earlier or later depending on which part of the world you live in. If you’re looking to fire up your adventure the second the game becomes available, From Software tweeted a helpful map listing Elden Ring’s global release timings. We've shared it below, but you'll need to open the image in a new tab to view it in a larger, more readable format. Otherwise, we've listed the unlock times for each timezone below.
Eastern (US)
PC: Feb. 24 - 6:00 PM
Console: Feb. 25 - Midnight Local Time
Central (US)
PC: Feb. 24 - 5:00 PM
Console: Feb. 24 - 11:00 PM
Pacific (US)
PC: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM
Console: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Central European Time (CET)
PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Eastern European Time (EET)
PC: Feb 25 - 1:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Colombia Time (COT)
PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM
Console: Midnight Local Time
Brasília Time (BRT)
PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM
Console: Midnight Local Time
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)
PC: Feb 25 - 2:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Gulf Standard Time (GST)
PC: Feb 25 - 3:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Atlantic Standard Time (AST)
PC: Feb 25 - 2:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
South African Standard Time (SAST)
PC: Feb 25 - 1:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+7
PC: Feb 25 - 6:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+8
PC: Feb 25 - 7:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Korea Standard Time (KST)
PC: Feb 25 - 8:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Japan Standard Time (JST)
PC: Feb 25 - 8:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)
PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)
PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM
Console: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Keep in mind that you can also pre-load the game 48 hours early, which you'll probably want to jump on quickly to save even more time.
Elden Ring is Game Informer's cover story for the month, meaning we have a treasure trove of deep-dive features on the game that you can read in preparation for its hotly-anticipated launch. You can access our cover story hub by clicking the graphic below.