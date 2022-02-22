News
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Season of the Risen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: Season Of The Risen Now Live, Overview Trailer Released

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 22, 2022 at 03:50 PM

Bungie’s latest expansion for Destiny 2, The Witch Queen, is now live and so is the accompanying Season of the Risen that will run until May 24. 

To help celebrate the launch of this new expansion and subsequent season, the studio, which is being acquired by Sony, released a Season of the Risen overview trailer that highlights what Guardians should expect. As expected, it’s all centered around Savathûn and the Hive, which is now in possession of the Light. You can watch the trailer below: 

As you can see, this season will be all about kiling Light-wielding Hive (and just good ole regular Hive, too). It seems a Cabal friend will be joining the fight to make it a little easier well. And of course, who could forget about the overarching villain, Savathûn the Witch Queen, who is sure to make virtually everything this season more challenging. 

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion and Season of the Risen is now live. When you need a break from Savathûn, read this opinion piece about why Destiny 2’s recent season conclusion shows the good and bad of living game content and then watch this Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer. Check out this amazing Destiny 2 Savathûn statue after that. 

Are you jumping into Season of the Risen today? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Destiny 2: The Witch Queencover

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content