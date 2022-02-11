Horizon Zero Dawn Surpasses 20 Million Units Sold Just A Week Before The Release Of Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18 and it seems players are excited to return to Aloy’s journey because its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, just surpassed a new milestone: 20 million copies sold.

It’s no surprise – Zero Dawn is one of PlayStation’s best-selling games and it makes sense that more people picked it up in the run-up to Forbidden West. What better way to catch up on the story of Aloy’s first journey in the original 2017 game? Still though, 20 million is a massive number.

“Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 million copies around the world across PS4 and PC,” PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst wrote on Twitter today. “What an incredible achievement [Guerrilla Games], and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans. Now, let’s get ready to visit Horizon Forbidden West in a week.”

On top of that, Hulst also revealed that more than 1 billion hours of Horizon Zero Dawn has been played. That’s a lot of destroyed machines.

As Hulst notes, Forbidden West hits PlayStation next week, on February 18

