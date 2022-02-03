New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Showcases Challenges, Arenas, Salvage Contracts, And More

Horizon Forbidden West is out in just a few weeks, and Guerrilla Games has released another trailer to showcase some of what we can expect in the sequel.

The studio recently released some images and gifs of Horizon Forbidden West running on a PlayStation 4 Pro and a neat “meet the cast” trailer. Today, it released new footage about the challenges within the expansive game world.

Aloy’s friend Petra says it’s essential for Aloy to check out every shop in the settlements she visits to ensure she has the best armor, weapons, and upgrades possible. She then suggests that Aloy visit the Melee Pits to learn new spear mechanics and hone her skills.

After checking out the Melee Pits, Aloy can give the Hunting Grounds a go, where she’ll have to take down specific machines and more. If that’s not enough, Aloy can pick up Salvage Contracts to earn some extra currency. Of course, returning challenges include ruins, cauldrons, machine arenas, and more.

The trailer even seems to imply machine races in Horizon Forbidden West. We’ll all learn more about these challenges when Horizon Forbidden West hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18.

