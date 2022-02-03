News
Horizon Forbidden Dawn New Trailer Challenges

New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Showcases Challenges, Arenas, Salvage Contracts, And More

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 03, 2022 at 09:56 AM

Horizon Forbidden West is out in just a few weeks, and Guerrilla Games has released another trailer to showcase some of what we can expect in the sequel. 

The studio recently released some images and gifs of Horizon Forbidden West running on a PlayStation 4 Pro and a neat “meet the cast” trailer. Today, it released new footage about the challenges within the expansive game world. 

Aloy’s friend Petra says it’s essential for Aloy to check out every shop in the settlements she visits to ensure she has the best armor, weapons, and upgrades possible. She then suggests that Aloy visit the Melee Pits to learn new spear mechanics and hone her skills. 

After checking out the Melee Pits, Aloy can give the Hunting Grounds a go, where she’ll have to take down specific machines and more. If that’s not enough, Aloy can pick up Salvage Contracts to earn some extra currency. Of course, returning challenges include ruins, cauldrons, machine arenas, and more. 

The trailer even seems to imply machine races in Horizon Forbidden West. We’ll all learn more about these challenges when Horizon Forbidden West hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18. 

While waiting for its release, read about these eight promising improvements coming to Horizon Forbidden West and then read about how Guerrilla Games is taking Aloy to new places in this sequel. Check out this breakdown of everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West after that. 

Are you going to be picking up Horizon Forbidden West on day one? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
