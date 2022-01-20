Horizon Forbidden West: Meet The Cast Of Guerrilla Games’ Upcoming RPG In New Trailer

We’re closing in on the release of Horizon Forbidden West and PlayStation is releasing more and more about the game. Yesterday, Guerrilla Games released a new Forbidden West story trailer, and you can check out some exclusive details we learned about it after talking to the team, and now the studio has released a special “meet the cast” trailer.

It begins with an introduction to protagonist Aloy’s voice actor, Ashly Burch, who explains that Aloy had to step into a new role as the hero of the world. She also touches on the more adversarial aspect of Aloy and Sylens’ relationship. And speaking of Sylens, Lance Reddick is returning to voice the character last seen in the post-credits scene at the end of Horizon Zero Dawn. He talks about Sylens’ egomaniac personality and how that shapes his relationships in Forbidden West.

We also meet Kotallo’s voice actor, Noshir Dalal. Both newcomers to the series, Kotallo encounters Aloy at a time when his life is in major crisis. Kotallo’s chief envisions a peaceful alliance in the Forbidden West and it’s Kotallo’s mission to champion his chief’s cause. Joining Kotallo as a new character in the world of Horizon is Tilda, who is voiced by Matrix alumn Carrie-Anne Moss.

“I play this very interesting character named Tilda who is quite a dynamic character,” Moss says in the trailer. “As an artist, there’s a lot of freedom in doing something like this. You get to be in the moment, getting thrown direction from the director, getting to try it over and over again; I felt like creatively, it was a lot of fun. There’s a lot of mystery to her – I don’t want to say too much – but she’s an interesting character and I loved playing her.”

Next up is Varl, voiced by John Macmillan. As Macmillan notes, Varl has been on a “heck of a journey.” He says the writers did a great job of evolving the character in Forbidden West as he’s more mature and more willing to challenge Aloy when needed. Erend, voiced by John Hopkins, is back too. He talks about Aloy’s disappearance at the end of Zero Dawn, which sets up a fractured relationship at the start of Forbidden West. Macmillan and Hopkins said their relationship as Varl and Erend evolved quite a lot in the game as the two are the new main allies of Aloy.

We also get a few glimpses at some new concept art for Forbidden West, which you can view below:

While waiting for Horizon Forbidden West to hit PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, read what Guerrilla Games had to say about the game’s latest story trailer and then head to Game Informer’s Horizon Forbidden West hub, which features all kinds of new details from this month’s cover story. Read our thoughts on the first game in Game Informer’s Horizon Zero Dawn review after that.

Are you excited for Horizon Forbidden West? Let us know in the comments below!