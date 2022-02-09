Ghost of Tsushima: Sucker Punch Patches In New Horizon Forbidden West-Inspired Armor

Horizon Forbidden West is right around the corner – it hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18 – and while there are plenty of trailers to watch in the meantime, there’s some new Aloy-inspired content waiting for you in Ghost of Tsushima.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has announced that a new patch for its samurai action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, brings with it a new armor set hidden on Iki Island. To the north of the game’s newest island, you’ll find a Wind Shrine with a puzzle for you to solve. Solve it and you’ll receive a new Aloy-inspired armor.

“We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at Guerrilla,” Sucker Punch’s tweet reads. “While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise…”

As you can see in the tweet above, solving this new Iki Island Wind Shrine gives protagonist Jin Sakai an armor set that resembles something Aloy might wear in the Horizon games. That’s not all, though. This patch also brings a new Platinum difficulty option to the Survival mode in Ghost of Tsushima Legends, the multiplayer arm of the game. Plus, the patch fixes an issue that causes brief stuttering during gameplay.

While waiting for this patch to download, be sure to read about everything that’s new in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and check out our breakdown of everything we already know about Horizon Forbidden West. Be sure to watch the latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer that showcases challenges, arenas, salvage contracts, and more after that.

Are you going to revisit Iki Island for this armor set? Let us know in the comments below!