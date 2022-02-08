News
Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades

A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 08, 2022 at 12:02 PM

Dying Light 2 hit consoles and PC just last week, launching to record numbers for Techland’s zombie parkour franchise. Now, a week later, Eurogamer’s Poland-based site, Eurogamer.pl, has discovered a weapon in Dying Light 2 that appears to be a reference to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. A lead designer on Dying Light 2 seems to have confirmed it, too. 

“Cyberpunk 2077 in Dying Light 2,” Eurogamer.pl’s tweet reads, as translated by Google’s translation service. “The developers have hidden an unusual weapon in the game. Cyberhands 2177.” 

As you can see in the tweet above, the weapon in Dying Light 2 looks a lot like Cyberpunk 2077’s Mantis Blade weapon, which is less a weapon you hold but one you install directly into your arm. It’s quite metal, literally. 

Now, you might be wondering why Dying Light 2 would reference the critically-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 – sure, both are open-world RPGs based sometime in the future. However, the real connection here is that both Techland and CD Projekt Red are based in Poland. It’s not hard to imagine that Techland wanted to shout out a fellow Poland-based developer in the form of a reference like this. 

Plus, it’s just plain cool. Who doesn’t want blades for arms? As for finding this weapon in Dying Light 2, Eurogamer.pl writes that it can be found on the roof of a building somewhere in the city of Villedor. It’s a scheme you pick up, which you can then use to craft into a weapon. 

For more about Dying Light 2, read Game Informer’s Dying Light 2 review and then check out Techland’s post-launch roadmap that includes five years of DLC. Read Game Informer’s Cyberpunk 2077 review after that. 

Have you discovered this Mantis Blades-like weapon in Dying Light 2? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
TBA (Switch)
Cyberpunk 2077cover

Cyberpunk 2077

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
December 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Cover Story
Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

News
The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Rockstar Confirms The Next Grand Theft Auto Game Is In Active Development

Rockstar Confirms The Next Grand Theft Auto Game Is In Active Development

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

News
Activision Quarterly Results Reveal Blizzard, King Software Doing Well As Call Of Duty Sees Decline In Engagement And Sales

Activision Quarterly Results Reveal Blizzard, King Software Doing Well As Call Of Duty Sees Decline In Engagement And Sales

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode V

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode V

News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches On Mobile Devices In The Americas Today

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches On Mobile Devices In The Americas Today