News
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Techland Launch Player Count

Dying Light 2 PC Player Count Nearly Four Times More Than Dying Light’s All-Time Peak

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 04, 2022 at 08:31 AM

Dying Light 2 is finally out and it seems the latest zombie parkour game from Techland is doing really well. 

If Steam numbers are anything to go off of, Dying Light 2 is easily Techland’s most successful game. In fact, its all-time peak is nearly four times larger than Dying Light’s all-time peak. Mind you, Dying Light has been out since 2015 and Dying Light 2 has been out for essentially 24 hours. That it’s already surpassed the original game with such massive numbers is quite the feat, as noted by games analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter

More specifically, Dying Light 2’s all-time peak at the moment is 177,222 players, according to Steam Charts. Dying Light’s all-time peak is 45,876. In fact, Dying Light 2 has already surpassed last year’s big horror release, Resident Evil Village, which has an all-time peak of 106,631. 

Now, it’s important to note that PC player counts don’t necessarily translate to console player counts, but there’s a good chance that if PC player counts are this high, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One concurrents are just as high, if not higher. If that’s the case, then Techland absolutely has another hit on their hands. 

That wouldn’t be surprising either because Dying Light 2 is a great game – Game Informer gave it a 9.5 out of 10. Not to mention, Techland has already publicly discussed its commitment to this game, releasing a five-year roadmap for planned DLC. The sequel could get another boost in player counts too when the Switch version of Dying Light 2, which was recently delayed, is finally released. 

Did you pick up Dying Light 2? Let us know what you think of it so far in the comments below!

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
TBA (Switch)

