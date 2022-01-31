News

WWE 2K22's Gameplay Takes Center Stage In New Trailer

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM

Fresh off this weekend's Royal Rumble is a new trailer for WWE 2K22. While previous videos have provided snippets of action, this new look at the trailer is a pure gameplay showcase.

While the video still presents the in-game action from a cinematic standpoint, it does provide looks at the models and animations on display. That’s important given that 2K22 runs on an entirely rebuilt gameplay engine, which 2K promises will be more intuitive than ever. The video also reveals previously unconfirmed superstars such as Asuka, Damien Priest, and Alexa Bliss. Cover star Rey Mysterio’s legendary career gets spotlighted in this year’s Showcase Mode and the trailer reveals one of the matches players can revisit: Rey vs Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 21. 

WWE 2K22 launches March 11 for current and last-gen PlayStation/Xbox consoles and PC. It also comes with a few special editions, which you can read the contents of here.

