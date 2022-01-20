WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions

WWE 2K22 has found its cover star and release date. Gracing the front of the box this year will be the legendary Rey Mysterio, whose career will be highlighted in the game’s Showcase mode. Check him out in all his high-flying glory.

As for when you’ll get to step into the masked wrestler’s shoes along with many others, you can circle March 11 on your calendar.

We previously detailed some of the features, gameplay modes, and confirmed superstars in last November’s update (which you can read here), but 2K22 features a new engine built from scratch to allow for smoother animations and simplified yet strategic grappling. Along with the Mysterio-focused Showcase mode, MyFaction is a new destination that lets you build your own stable of superstars. MyGM lets players manage brands, rosters, and storylines, while MyRise is a reworked version of the old MyCareer story mode. Expect a fully revamped creation suite as well.

In addition to the standard version of the game, which runs for $69.99 on current consoles and $59.99 on last-gen hardware, 2K revealed three special editions:

Cross-Gen Bundle - $79.99

Digital standard editions of current/last-gen versions of the game within the same console family

Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack

Deluxe Edtion – $99.99

Available physically and digitally

’96 Starrcade Rey Mysterio pack (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X/S only)

Undertaker Immortal Pack

Season pass to five post-launch DLC packs

MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs

Limited-edition WWE SuperCard content

Three-day early access with pre-orders before March 8

nWo 4-Life Edition – $119.99

Available physically and digitally

All Deluxe Edition bonus content

MyFaction EVO cards

Alternate nWo attires for Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx

Eric Bischoff as a playable character

WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas

nWo Wolfpac Championship

Three-day early access with pre-orders before March 8

Lastly, 2K finally confirmed the full list of WWE 2K22’s platforms. To no surprise, you can pick it up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But before you go, 2K released a handful of new screenshots and box art for the special editions that you can admire in the gallery below.