Overwatch's 2022 Lunar New Year Event Kicks Off Today

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

Overwatch’s annual Lunar New Year event, inspired by the Chinese celebration of the day, kicks off today. From now until February 15, you can enjoy a pair of event brawls and unique weekly challenges to unlock some spiffy new skins.

The Event Brawls feature Bounty Hunter and Capture the Flag Blitz. In Bounty Hunter, the first player to score a kill becomes the Bounty, whom everyone else in the game must hunt. Whoever claims the bounty becomes the new target, and the cycle begins anew. Capture the Flag Blitz is a revamped version where flags are placed in locations usually reserved for overtime games. That means they’re much closer together, and you’ll need six captures to win instead of three. Standard Capture the Flag will also be available to play.

Completing weekly challenges nets new cosmetics, icons, and sprays per usual. The cosmetics (and respective rarities) include:

Seolbim Mercy (Legendary)

Nezha Tracer (Legendary)

Prosperity Ashe (Epic)

Auspicious Soldier:76 (Epic)

Porcelain Wrecking Ball (Epic)

Finally, here are the top prizes for each week of the event:

Week 1: Prosperity Ashe

Week 2: Auspicious Soldier:76

Week 3: Porcelain Wrecking Ball

In other recent Blizzard news, Microsoft is currently in the process of purchasing Activision as a whole, meaning Overwatch will become part of the Xbox family. You can read about that seismic event in video game history here. In the midst of all that noise, the producer of Overwatch 2 didn't mince words when she blamed Activision CEO Bobby Kotick for the game taking so long to release. You can read about that particularly nasty bit of drama here.