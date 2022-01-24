Platinum Games’ Shoot-Em-Up, Sol Cresta, Gets February Release Date

Platinum Games, the studio behind Nier Automata and Astral Chain, revealed back in August that it was resurrecting a 30-year-old series with Sol Cresta. It was initially set to release back in December, but in November, Platinum’s chief game designer, Hideki Kamiya, revealed in a “Very Sorry Stream” that Sol Cresta had been delayed. At the time, a new release date was not announced, but now we know when we’ll be able to play this arcade-style shoot-em-up: February 22.

Platinum confirmed the new release date in a “Sol Cresta Release Date Forum Live Stream” held over this past weekend, as reported by Eurogamer. Platinum said Sol Cresta will hit PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC next month on February 22. The game is priced at $40.

When Sol Cresta was announced last year, it was revealed to be a successor to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, both vertical-scrolling arcade games developed by Nichibutsu. Like previous Cresta games, Sol Cresta will feature spaceships flying through galaxies, taking out enemies, and more classic, vertical-shooter arcade fashion. Like the original games allowed players to do nearly 40 years ago, Sol Cresta will enable players to to dock with allies.

When Sol Cresta was first unveiled, Kamiya said, “we want to make all kinds of games…not just action games.” Kamiya likely said this because Platinum is best known for its action titles like Nier Automata, Astral Chain, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, to name a few, but it seems the studio is using Sol Cresta to prove it can do other genres, like vertical shooters, too.

