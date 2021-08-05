News

Platinum Games Resurrects An Over 30-Year Old Series With Sol Cresta

by Jill Grodt on Aug 05, 2021 at 04:35 PM

Platinum Games' chief game designer, Hideki Kamiya, penned a PlayStation blog post today unveiling an unexpected sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, called Sol Cresta. Kamiya, known for his work on Devil May Cry, Okami, Resident Evil 2, and more, will helm the project as creative director. You read that correctly; Platnium Games is carrying on the series left dormant since the eighties. There is even an announcement trailer to prove it.

Initially developed by Nichibutsu, Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta were vertical-scrolling arcade games where the player takes the captain's seat aboard a starship. In shoot 'em up fashion, players flew through the galaxy defending humanity from destruction. It seems like the upcoming successor has taken several elements from the original titles. Kamiya emphasizes that the game will let players dock with allies, just like the titles did 36 years ago.

The post explains the story behind this unusual announcement first began when the studio felt like making a change. "We want to make all kinds of games," writes Kamiya, "not just action games." After a long string of successful action games like Nier: Automata, Anarchy Reigns, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, The Wonderful 101, and Astral Chain, PlatniumGames' chief game designer pitched the idea to make the next entry in the classic series.

The problem at the time was that rights to the game were held by a completely different company called Hamster Corporation. Luckily, the company's president agreed to hand over the rights after seeing the project's first draft. The games' announcement trailer shows a modern take on the old genre. Though inspired by the originals' pixel graphics, the game has a more modern look, something the post calls the" Neo-Classic Arcade" style. The studio hints that Sol Cresta will not be the only game it releases in this style but has no other details at this time. The new shooting game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam later this year.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Popular Content

News
The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

News
Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Feature
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What&#039;s Included And When Are Launch Times

Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What's Included And When Are Launch Times

News
Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

News
Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month

Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate