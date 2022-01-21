Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms Intent ‘To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation’ After Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Just days after the news that Microsoft and Xbox are acquiring Activision Blizzard, Xbox head and the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has commented on the possibility of Activision Blizzard games coming to PlayStation in the future.

In short, his comments are somewhat vague, following similar messaging to his thoughts on exclusivity regarding Bethesda games after Microsoft acquired Bethesda back in 2020. Here’s what he had to say:

“Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.”

This tweet can be taken a number of ways, but one thing is clear at least: Microsoft is set on honoring existing agreements between Sony and Activision Blizzard, so if a Call of Duty game coming after the acquisition officially closes has a marketing deal with PlayStation (like it has for years now), it seems Microsoft will honor it. Then, Spencer says Microsoft has a desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

In what regard, though? Will Call of Duty games already released on PlayStation simply remain there while new entries go exclusive? Will new Call of Duty games remain multiplatform as they have for years? Will something like Warzone remain multiplatform while single-player campaigns go Xbox exclusive? These are just some of the questions we have regarding this acquisition and it’s not likely we’ll get answers anytime soon – Spencer can only say so much until the transaction is closed, legally.

Regardless, Spencer’s somewhat openness here is refreshing. While it might not happen, it seems Spencer is at least keeping PlayStation players in mind, noting that Microsoft has a “desire” and “intent” to not wall off a major franchise like Call of Duty. Only time will tell, though.

