News
Starfield Xbox Bethesda Exclusive Microsoft

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM

As we slowly near the November 11 release date of Starfield, we are just as slowly learning more and more about the upcoming Bethesda RPG. While we still haven’t received much by way of concrete info or even a look at gameplay or in-game imagery, the team behind the game has released a handful of concept art introducing us to locations we’ll all be visiting.

This includes New Atlantis, the United Colonies capital showcased in a developer commentary video released last August. You can watch that here, but today, the official Starfield Twitter account released an in-motion concept art (concept video?) of New Atlantis, and it looks great. 

As you can see above, it very much still resembles the concept art imagery we’ve seen in the past, but it features a little bit of motion with a ship soaring through, some birds slowly flying by, and more. We can see a planet or a large moon up in the sky, and as for New Atlantis, it looks like a sci-fi metropolis complete with plenty of grays, yellows, and red. It’s also seemingly surrounded by some jagged, upward-facing cliffs. 

Here’s what Bethesda said about New Atlantis back in August: “The United Colonies capital city, New Atlantis; the pleasure city of Neon; and the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila.” 

For more about Starfield, take a look at this behind-the-scenes trailer for it, and then check out this trailer that details bloody wars, violent space pirates, and more. Read about how The Elder Scrolls 6 will use Starfield’s Creation Engine 2 after that.  

Are you excited about these concept art teases, or are you ready for a full look at Starfield? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Starfieldcover

Starfield

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

News
Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Feature
The Resurrection &amp; Reinvention Of Telltale Games

The Resurrection & Reinvention Of Telltale Games

Feature
Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Feature
Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

News
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

News
Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death&#039;s Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death's Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Review
GTFO Review – The Great Escape

GTFO Review – The Great Escape