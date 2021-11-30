News

Take A Behind The Scenes Look At Starfield In New Trailer

by Daniel Tack on Nov 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM

A new Starfield trailer today takes a bit of a different approach compared to the traditional sizzle reel or gameplay blast. Instead, you can take a look at Starfield in a very different fashion, with a behind-the-scenes look with game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder, and art director Matt Carofano. It’s more of a micro look at Bethesda’s approach to their games, their stories, and their open worlds. It’s more of a conversational approach than a lot of game trailers, but it looks like it’s simply setting the stage for lots more to come regarding Starfield. Check out the full video right here.

This is really just Episode One of a Starfield trailer series, so inevitably there will be a lot more on the way before Starfield’s release. In case you were wondering, Starfield is set to hit on November 11, 2022. That may seem like a long way off, but I’m sure we’ll get to see a lot more from the game as we progress into next year. Yeah yeah, I know. I want to see some serious gameplay slices too. We’ll get there. What do you think it’s going to be like? We do know some things… Expect wars, space pirates, and mysteries to unravel.

Are you excited for Starfield? When do you think Elder Scrolls VI will launch? Do you like discussions like this trailer about games? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Starfieldcover

Starfield

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Column
Ten Family Board Games To Bring Home For The Holidays

Ten Family Board Games To Bring Home For The Holidays

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

Feature
The Best Idle Games To Play During Holiday Season 2021

The Best Idle Games To Play During Holiday Season 2021

opinion
Sports Games Are Stuck In A Rut

Sports Games Are Stuck In A Rut

News
New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

gamer culture
Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

Feature
Disney, Please Use More Than Just Star Wars And Marvel In Games

Disney, Please Use More Than Just Star Wars And Marvel In Games

News
Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store

Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store