The Cloud Versions Of Kingdom Hearts 3 And HD Collections Hit Switch In February

Last October, Nintendo revealed that Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix would be heading to Switch. If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to enjoy Sora’s adventures on the go, mark February 10 as the date you’ll get to do so.

It’s important to emphasize that these are cloud versions, meaning you can only stream them over the internet. The games will not be available as traditional physical or digital releases. If you’re unsure if your internet connection is up to the task, free demos of each title are now available to test out.

If this will be your first foray into the Kingdom Hearts series, figuring out the differences between these confusingly named collections can be headache-inducing. Below is a simple breakdown of which each one entails. To follow along with the series from start to finish, you’ll want to play the collections/games in this order:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (cutscenes only)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (cutscenes only)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind

Kingdom Hearts III with its post-story Re Mind DLC included

As an added perk, those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind standalone or as part of the bundle receive the exclusive Advent Red Keyblade to use in that game.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts and Square has promised to celebrate with a special event on April 10. During this Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary event, there will be a mini concert, a chat and Q&A with the development teams behind the series, an exhibition, and "much more." A video version of it will be made available after the event.

For more on these games, follow the links to read our reviews on Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts 2.8, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix.