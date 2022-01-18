News

Leaked Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, And More

by Jason Guisao on Jan 18, 2022 at 08:19 AM

Earlier this month, Xbox revealed the first wave of January Game Pass titles which listed Bioware’s beloved reupholstered trilogy, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several indie darlings like Spelunky 2 and Outer Wilds (among other games), and a preview project called The Anacrusis. According to VGC, the end-of-month Game Pass lineup was recently leaked and includes hits like Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and more. 

You can get a look at the upcoming catalog in the image above. More details will likely come in the form of a blog post on the official Xbox website, but, for now, we can assume that these titles will either be available on their anticipated launch days or any previously confirmed dates. It's also worth noting that last week's official reveal from IO Interactive that the Hitman Trilogy would be coming to Game Pass on January 20 lends some validity to this reportedly leaked image. The assortment is as follows:

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 18
  • Death’s Door (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20 | Our Review
  • Hitman Trilogy (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20
  • Nobody Saves The World (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 18
  • Pupperazzi (Console, PC, Cloud) - TBA
  • Rainbow Six Extraction (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20
  • Windjammers 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) - TBA
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! (Console, PC) - TBA
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PC) - January 20 | Our Review

We’ll also update this story if and when Xbox adds to the “What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass” catalog this month. In the meantime, read up on everything that dropped in December 2021. As for any info about the new games dropping later this month, check out our Rainbow Six Extraction New Gameplay Today footage or read about how Pupperazzi might help scratch your New Pokémon Snap itch

In other seismic Xbox news, Microsoft announced this morning that it acquired Activision Blizzard.

Personally, I’m looking forward to trying out Death’s Door. But are there any upcoming games you’re excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: VGC]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoccover

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Platform:
PlayStation Vita
Release Date:
Death&#039;s Doorcover

Death's Door

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
July 20, 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC), 
November 23, 2021 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch)
Hitman 3cover

Hitman 3

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Nobody Saves the Worldcover

Nobody Saves the World

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Pupperazzicover

Pupperazzi

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Rainbow Six Extractioncover

Rainbow Six Extraction

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Windjammers 2cover

Windjammers 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Rainbow Six Siegecover

Rainbow Six Siege

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
December 1, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
December 1, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Review
God of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

God Of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

interview
God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

Review
Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Feature
Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

News
Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

News
Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

News
New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview Offers Best Look Yet At What This Game Actually Is

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview Offers Best Look Yet At What This Game Actually Is

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

News
Shadow Man Remastered Possesses PlayStation And Xbox Consoles Today

Shadow Man Remastered Possesses PlayStation And Xbox Consoles Today