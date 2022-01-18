Leaked Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, And More

Earlier this month, Xbox revealed the first wave of January Game Pass titles which listed Bioware’s beloved reupholstered trilogy, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several indie darlings like Spelunky 2 and Outer Wilds (among other games), and a preview project called The Anacrusis. According to VGC, the end-of-month Game Pass lineup was recently leaked and includes hits like Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and more.

You can get a look at the upcoming catalog in the image above. More details will likely come in the form of a blog post on the official Xbox website, but, for now, we can assume that these titles will either be available on their anticipated launch days or any previously confirmed dates. It's also worth noting that last week's official reveal from IO Interactive that the Hitman Trilogy would be coming to Game Pass on January 20 lends some validity to this reportedly leaked image. The assortment is as follows:

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 18

Death’s Door (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20 | Our Review

Hitman Trilogy (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20

Nobody Saves The World (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 18

Pupperazzi (Console, PC, Cloud) - TBA

Rainbow Six Extraction (Console, PC, Cloud) - January 20

Windjammers 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) - TBA

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! (Console, PC) - TBA

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PC) - January 20 | Our Review

We’ll also update this story if and when Xbox adds to the “What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass” catalog this month. In the meantime, read up on everything that dropped in December 2021. As for any info about the new games dropping later this month, check out our Rainbow Six Extraction New Gameplay Today footage or read about how Pupperazzi might help scratch your New Pokémon Snap itch.

In other seismic Xbox news, Microsoft announced this morning that it acquired Activision Blizzard.

Personally, I’m looking forward to trying out Death’s Door. But are there any upcoming games you’re excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: VGC]