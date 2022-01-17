News

343 Industries Is Planning Changes To Halo Infinite's Store Starting This Week

by John Carson on Jan 17, 2022 at 01:30 PM

Changes are coming to Halo Infinite's store starting this week, according to a series of tweets from Jerry Hook, the head of design at 343 Industries. 

Users have had concerns about the pricing in Infinite's shop since it launched in late November, and it looks like this week will finally see a change in course for what is offered and for how much. Jerry Hook starts his mini-thread announcing the impending update, saying, "We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week." His thread continues, "Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more." 

With the week-to-week adjustments being made, it seems like the in-game store will be evolving and changing based on trends over the coming months. Hook speaks to that in his third tweet, saying, "We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!" 

What the changes are, we'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully you can get your Spartan Cat ears or space pickle charms on the cheap going forward. If there are any interesting developments in the Halo Infinite shop, we have a story that we keep updated just about every week to reflect the deals on offer. Check there tomorrow afternoon to see if anything substantial has taken place.

