Halo Infinite: January Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscriber Multiplayer Bonus Revealed

Xbox announced back in December that starting that month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers would be getting monthly multiplayer bonuses in Halo Infinite. In December, subscribers received a bright green MA40 AR coating, challenge swaps, and a double XP boost.

Today, Xbox has revealed what subscribers will be getting this month and, keeping in line with last month’s bonus, you can expect another bright green coating. This time, though, it’s for the warthog.

“Spartan, prepare to update your armory,” an official Halo tweet made today reads. “With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, you’re locked in to get monthly Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses, including the brand-new Pass Tense Warthog coating. Claim via the Perks gallery on your console, PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.”

As noted in the tweet, this month’s bonus comes with challenge swaps which allow you to get rid of a challenge you don’t like and replace it with a new random one as well as double XP boosts, which are 60-minute boosts that earn you double XP for everything you do.

The announcement tweet does not mention a date for when this month's bonus will go live.

