News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Snowpoint City Easter egg
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Snowpoint City Easter egg

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 12, 2022 at 08:07 AM

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been out for a couple of months and while many players have likely already conquered the Elite Four and captured their mascot legendary, there’s still plenty to do in the Sinnoh region remakes. 

For example, today only, you can visit Snowpoint City to witness a fun and classic easter egg. Back in the original Gen IV games, if you visited Snowpoint City on January 12, you’d see “diamond dust” fall all over the town. While the game doesn’t necessarily point it out, it’s an easter egg that nods to Pokémon director and composer, Junichi Masuda, as noted by Eurogamer. You can see the diamond dust in Serebii’s Joe Merrick’s video on Twitter below: 

As Merrick points out, January 12 is not just a good day to see a cool easter egg, but it’s a great day to go searching for rare Pokémon, or attempt to hatch some eggs that require a lot of steps. That’s because in addition to diamond dust, January 12 brings encounter and hatch rate boosts to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. 

While diamond dust seems quite fantastical, it’s actually rooted in reality – it happens here on Earth. Basically, it’s just tiny ice crystals that fall like snow. Because of the nature of their aesthetic, diamond dust is an apt description. 

Be sure to visit Snowpoint City for a once-a-year easter egg. You won’t regret it! For more about these Sinnoh remakes, check out our thoughts on them in Game Informer’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review. If you’re just getting started on your journey, check out these six tips for new trainers in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and be sure to pick up this Sinnoh Starter mystery gift available until May after that. 

Will you be making a trip to Snowpoint City today? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamondcover

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Pokémon Shining Pearlcover

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

News
Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

gamer culture
Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

Feature
What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

News
Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now