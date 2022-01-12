Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been out for a couple of months and while many players have likely already conquered the Elite Four and captured their mascot legendary, there’s still plenty to do in the Sinnoh region remakes.

For example, today only, you can visit Snowpoint City to witness a fun and classic easter egg. Back in the original Gen IV games, if you visited Snowpoint City on January 12, you’d see “diamond dust” fall all over the town. While the game doesn’t necessarily point it out, it’s an easter egg that nods to Pokémon director and composer, Junichi Masuda, as noted by Eurogamer. You can see the diamond dust in Serebii’s Joe Merrick’s video on Twitter below:

As Merrick points out, January 12 is not just a good day to see a cool easter egg, but it’s a great day to go searching for rare Pokémon, or attempt to hatch some eggs that require a lot of steps. That’s because in addition to diamond dust, January 12 brings encounter and hatch rate boosts to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While diamond dust seems quite fantastical, it’s actually rooted in reality – it happens here on Earth. Basically, it’s just tiny ice crystals that fall like snow. Because of the nature of their aesthetic, diamond dust is an apt description.

Be sure to visit Snowpoint City for a once-a-year easter egg. You won’t regret it! For more about these Sinnoh remakes, check out our thoughts on them in Game Informer’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review. If you’re just getting started on your journey, check out these six tips for new trainers in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and be sure to pick up this Sinnoh Starter mystery gift available until May after that.

Will you be making a trip to Snowpoint City today? Let us know in the comments below!