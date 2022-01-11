Call Of Duty: Vanguard Attack On Titan Crossover Brings Levi Ackerman To The Battlefield

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

There aren’t any Titans to kill in Call of Duty: Vanguard or Warzone Pacific that we know of, but if there were, they’d be trembling soon because Levi Ackerman is joining the fray.

Revealed today by way of an official Call of Duty blog post, this collaboration was cooked up to celebrate both the half-season mark of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific’s first season and the final season of Attack on Titan, which just started this week. Starting January 20, players can purchase the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle.

“This 10-item store bundle is not just for superfans of the franchise; it has the style and firepower to become a leader among soldiers, just like Levi Ackerman,” the blog post reads. “One of the most notable additions to this bundle is the ‘Titan Piercer,’ a weapon blueprint that models the very blade that can slay Titans. Made of ultrahard steel, the only material that can cut through Titan flesh, this one-edge blade is more than capable of slicing through squads with ease.”

Also available in this Levi-themed bundle is the legendary “Steel Cut” finishing movie as well as the “Vanguard-exclusive Vertical Maneuver” highlight intro and the “Ultrahard Steel” MVP highlight. There are two more weapons in this bundle as well: the legendary “Historia” SMG and “Ymir Curse” assault rifle weapon blueprints.

“Ymir Curse is built for Operators who pride themselves on accurate shots downrange,” the blog post reads. “With a nine-attachment configuration, near-zero horizontal recoil, and almost-maximum effective range and bullet velocity, this legendary weapon blueprint is phenomenal at a distance, especially when an Operator is mounted.”

"As for the Historia SMG, it’s best used by run-and-gun Operators who want to shoot accurately from the hip while sprinting. It includes a smaller-caliber magazine that offers better speed and a faster fire rate, which works great for Gung-Ho strategies in Vanguard’s multiplayer and Warzone Pacific."

The blog says that any Operator can wield these weapons, but that Sgt. Daniel of the Hellhounds will be fully geared up for battle with the “Survey Corps” Operator skin included in this Levi bundle.

A price for the bundle was not announced, but if it’s similar to other bundles of this kind, expect it to cost around $20.

Are you excited for this Levi Ackerman bundle? Let us know in the comments below!